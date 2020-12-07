Use Of S*X Toys Reminds God Of Sodom and Gomorrah

Rev. Tajan Moltok, the resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International in Jos, Plateau State, has condemned the use of sex toys for sexual stimulation, saying the pleasuring objects remind God of Sodom and Gomorrah.
Moltok said the act was a sin of lawlessness and degeneration of morality in the society, before cautioning his members not to indulge in it.
“This act reminds God of Sodom and Gomorrah. Masturbation is becoming a lifestyle, people do not have control over their sexual urges. Do not give Satan a chance.” he said
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.