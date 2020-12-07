Use Of S*X Toys Reminds God Of Sodom and Gomorrah

Rev. Tajan Moltok, the resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International in Jos, Plateau State, has condemned the use of sex toys for sexual stimulation, saying the pleasuring objects remind God of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Moltok said the act was a sin of lawlessness and degeneration of morality in the society, before cautioning his members not to indulge in it.

“This act reminds God of Sodom and Gomorrah. Masturbation is becoming a lifestyle, people do not have control over their sexual urges. Do not give Satan a chance.” he said