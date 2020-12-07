Trump’s Personal Lawyer, Rudy Gulliani, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rudy Gulliani, the former Mayor of New York and personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made by Trump who took to Twitter where he described the disease as China Virus.
He wrote, “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus.
“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!,”
The U.S is currently experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and has recorded no fewer than 14.6 million cases and 280,979 deaths.
