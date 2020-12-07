Simi Slams Those Demanding Other Side Of Story On Domestic Violence

Singer Simi has called out people who always call for the other side of the story whenever a woman cries out over domestic violence.
Simi who is married to singer Adekunle Gold tweeted:
“Alleged human beings responding to a woman (possibly risking her life) calling out horrible physical abuse from her husband saying “I want to hear both sides of the story”. What is wrong with you???”
She added: ‘Many women are unsafe in their own homes. “Be patient. “Pray for your husband.” “What of the kids?” So traumatic. Fucking animals.”
Her tweet comes shortly after a doctor accused her husband who is a staff of Channels Television of domestic violence.
