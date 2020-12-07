Shehu Sani Hails Jonathan For Comment On Insecurity

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has hailed ex-president Goodluck Jonathan over his recent comment on insecurity in Nigeria.
Jonathan who spoke at the Exclusive Command Performance by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja, had said that he’s not the best person to comment on insecurity.
He said, “I was there before and of course, you know there was a lot of insecurity. So, I am the very wrong person to make comments on the insecurity in the land.”
Reacting to his statement, Sani said that Jonathan displayed humility and statesmanship on the issue.
He tweeted: “Former President Jonathan did not take advantage of the prevailing violence and bloodshed engulfing our Country to embellished his tenure, he reportedly said he is not ‘the best person to speak about insecurity’; He exemplified humility and statesmanship in this respect.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.