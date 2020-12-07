Shehu Sani Hails Jonathan For Comment On Insecurity

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has hailed ex-president Goodluck Jonathan over his recent comment on insecurity in Nigeria.

Jonathan who spoke at the Exclusive Command Performance by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja, had said that he’s not the best person to comment on insecurity.

He said, “I was there before and of course, you know there was a lot of insecurity. So, I am the very wrong person to make comments on the insecurity in the land.”

Reacting to his statement, Sani said that Jonathan displayed humility and statesmanship on the issue.

He tweeted: “Former President Jonathan did not take advantage of the prevailing violence and bloodshed engulfing our Country to embellished his tenure, he reportedly said he is not ‘the best person to speak about insecurity’; He exemplified humility and statesmanship in this respect.”