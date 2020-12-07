PDP Slams Buhari Over Claim On December 5 By-elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari by accusing him of trying to launder the image of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This was after the president said that the APC swept the By-elections which took place on December 5.

The PDP through its national spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, reminded the president that it swept the part of the elections which were free and fair.

A statement by Ologbondiyan reads partly: “The PDP asserts that President Buhari has by this confirmed that he has indeed become a lame-duck President, having abdicated his presidential responsibilities of securing the nation and managing the economy to issuing press statements for APC and struggling for media space, as spokesperson and image launderer of the party.

“Perhaps Mr. President’s handlers ought to have informed him that out of the six senatorial bye-elections, the PDP freely swept three in free, fair and credible contests, while the APC only muscled the other three in polls that were marred by manifest irregularities and rigging.

“Moreover, the PDP is in a clear lead in Zamfara where the INEC returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, openly betrayed the plot between INEC and APC to allocate votes for the APC and rig the Bakura State Constituency bye-election.

“The shameful enterprise witnessed in Zamfara only goes to further confirm how the APC rigged isolated bye-elections in Katsina, Kogi, Borno and Lagos where INEC officers were used to allocate fictitious figures away from the genuine ballots cast, which placed the PDP in a clear lead.

“As a party, the PDP asserts that since Mr. President has demonstrated his preference for party politics above governance, he should take a crash course on party spokesmanship, relocate to the APC national secretariat to join Alhaji Mai Bala Buni and leave governance for more capable and competent hands to pilot the affairs of our nation.”