NANS Threatens Action If ASUU Strike Exceeds December

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has threatened a total shutdown if the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, exceeds December.

NANS said that ASUU and FG need to arrive at an agreement so that the strike action which has lingered for months can come to an end.

This was stated by NANS President Sunday Asefon in Abuja when he paid a visit to Comrade Daniel Onjeh.

Asefon said, “Ours, we have decided that we want to fight for the interest of the Nigerian students. The issue of ASUU strike, making our students stay at home every time must come to an end.

“If there is an agreement between the federal government and ASUU, the FG should as a matter of urgency try to honour the agreement, and if there is none, they should come out to tell us because we cannot continue to allow our students to stay at home every year, it is not fair.

“It is sad that most of our students who are studying a five or four years course, end up spending up to seven years on campus due to this industrial action by lecturers, this is against the curriculum of the Nigerian student.

“During the course of my campaign, I visited most of the universities in the country and discovered that students in one of the schools are paying as high as N185,000 as acceptance fee. To us it is fraudulent, to us is a scam.

“These are things we are going to put an end to.

“Let it be on record that if by the end of this December, if the federal government and ASUU fail to come to a conclusion and our students return to class, we shall embark on a total shutdown.”