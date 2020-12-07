Mourinho Names Two Players That Worked Like Animals In Tottenham Win Against Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has praised Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane for “working like animals” in Tottenham’s 2-0 win against Arsenal in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Son opened scoring with a brilliant effort from outside the box after Tottenham proceeded on a counter attack at home.

Kane added the second which gave Tottenham three points to remain at the top of the league

“They are working like animals, with all due respect to animals, I love animals,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“They worked amazingly hard when the team didn’t have the ball. Harry Kane was clearing balls in the box. Son, in the first 60 minutes as a winger working a lot on [Hector] Bellerin, then as a second striker working a lot on the centre-backs.

“They have a very good sense of the balance that they need and they also do incredible tactical work for the team when the team doesn’t have the ball.”