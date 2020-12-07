Mike Bamiloye Berates Youths Praying For Anointing But Watching Football

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Faith Ministries has slammed the youths who pray for anointing from God but spend their time watching football.

The filmmaker who also lambasted those who spend time watching movies said that such actions prevent them from being used by God.

Mike Bamiloye who shared on Twitter warned the youths against keeping old friends.

He said: “How can you expect God to Use you for the End Time Revival? How would you do a Might Exploit at this time when you spend 1/3 of your day Watching European League and Spanish La Liga?

“And stay glued to American Movies and African Magic for hours. No visions, no Mandate. No Burdens. No Spiritual Responsibilities or Evangelical Adventure in view. And you are praying for MORE ANOINTING. To do what?

“Is it by Force you should keep old friends.? A Man who would Do Massive Exploit for the Lord would choose his close Friends wisely. “He that walks with the Wise, shall be wise, but companions of Fools shall be destroyed.”