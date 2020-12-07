Koeman Refuses To Say Messi Is Better Than Ronaldo

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has refused to be dragged into the unending debate about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Koeman whose side comes up against Ronaldo and Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday said that he’s waiting to experience both stars on the pitch at the same time.

He, however, admitted that both players are similar in terms of achievements.

“It’s fantastic that these two players have been so long at this top-level in the world.

“They are the best players, in my opinion, in the last 10-15 years. Being successful all this time is incredible. It’s a great compliment to those players.

“They are different, but they have incredible stats about scoring goals and hat-tricks about winning prizes.

“It’s not nice to say who is better because both are incredible, I admire both players because they gave us so many nice evenings with great goals, with great titles. Let’s hope we can enjoy them tomorrow night,” Koeman said.