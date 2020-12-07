Ize-Iyamu Criticizes Obaseki Over Insecurity In Edo

The Edo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Ize-Iyamu has criticized the silence of Governor Godwin Obaseki on kidnappings and insecurity in the state.

Ize-Iyamu expressed his displeasure in a statement issued by his Media Aide, John Mayaki.

He said, “Last year, Obaseki was reported to have committed N2 billion to Edo Security Trust Fund, besides the traditional N700 million monthly security vote, which still subsists.

“Why not speak up concerning the incessant kidnappings? What about the cult-related killings and violent robberies, and invasion of markets?

“Why should Obaseki ignore the people who voted him? This omission is tantamount to a direct slap on the people who voted him and who are touched, one way or another, by the mindless kidnappings and killings.

“Obaseki’s silence is no longer golden, especially when his house is in flames, but he is showing photographs of himself consoling a colleague on the loss of his mother.”