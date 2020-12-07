Insecurity: President Buhari commends Nigerian Army

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Army for its effort in the fight against insecurity and insurgency in the country.

The President also praised the army for the role it played in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

He said this when he virtually declared opened the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference, 2020 open.

“I have also been briefed about the tremendous successes that have been achieved by troops during the ongoing Operation FIRE BALL in the North East.

“I charge you all to sustain these efforts until the full restoration of peace and security in the nation is achieved”, he said.