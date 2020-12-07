Insecurity: National Asssembly On Same Page With Buhari – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the National Assembly is on the same page with President Muhammadu Buhari on insecurity.

The party lambasted Kingsley Chinda of the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives over a statement in which he denigrated the office and person of the President by name-calling and insults.

In a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, APC said that the House has dissociated itself from Chinda’s statement.

Nabena said, “Chinda’s insensitive and callous intention is to play politics with the grief of citizens in the aftermath of the recent, gruesome and condemnable killingsof some defenceless farmers in Zabarmari Borno state by Boko Haram The APC will not join Chinda and his PDP backers on this evil and ignoble road

“We have since learnt that Chinda does not even have the support of any of the PDP House factions he claims to head.

“He is a lone, rejected voice. The House of Representatives has already dismissed Chinda’s rant as illogical, self-serving and a ploy to derail the proposed visit of the President to the House.

“The leadership of the National Assembly, the President and Armed Forces which the president heads as Commander in chief are on the same page in takling emerging security situations in the country and ensure the safety of all Nigerians.”