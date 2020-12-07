Ghana Elections: Promote Credible Polls, Goodluck Jonathan Tells Candidates

Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan has urged the people of Ghana to be peaceful as the country observes its general elections for the year 2020.

The presidential election is hotly contested by incumbent, Nana Akufo Addo, and John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Jonathan who lost in the 2015 presidential election in Nigeria as incumbent urged both candidates to promote a credible polling process in Ghana.

He said, “The good people of Ghana have always impressed with their pleasant disposition towards civic duties. As they file out today to elect their President and next set of parliamentarians, I urge them to be peaceful and purposeful, as a means of deepening their enviable republican credentials and consolidating democratic experience in Africa.

“I am optimistic that Ghana’s leading presidential candidates, @NAkufoAddo and @JDMahama both of who are cultured politicians, will recommit themselves to promoting a credible polling process, so that at the end of the day, Ghana wins and African gains.”