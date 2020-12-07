Femi Fani-Kayode Criticizes Zamfara State By-election

Femi Fani-Kayode has criticized the By-election in Zamfara State by claiming that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was denied victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Fani-Kayode also slammed the Minister of Police Affair, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, for the way and manner he showed up in the state for the election.

He said, “There are reports that the Minister of Police Affairs, who has refused to visit Zamfara state throughout the time that bandits were slaughtering innocent citizens, came in full force with police armoured tanks for the bye-election in Bakura, Zamfara state yesterday.

“If this is not true the Minister should clear the air & let us know but if it is true he should tell us why he would embark on such a venture. What IS true is that PDP members were killed & terrorised during the course of the election & when the local INEC officials saw that victory was inevitable for the PDP they cancelled the results in 14 polling booths & declared the election inconclusive. What makes it more interesting was the fact that Prof. Ibrahim Megawatti, whose antecedents & allegiances are known, was the returning officer

“We have seen this all before and it will not work. In the end the will of the people will stand and their legitimate choice will not be denied.