EndSARS: Police Reacts To Alleged Protest At Lekki Toll Gate

The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video of a protest at Lekki Tollgate.

The video was one of the viral videos released during the recent violent Endsars protest before the Lekki Tollgate plaza was set ablaze by the violent protesters on 21st October, 2020.

The command urged the general public to regard the video as baseless and mischievous. The command also wishes to appeal to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the police is prepared to deal decisively.

The Command wishes to debunk the fake video that has been circulated to create tension and destabilize the security network in the state within the ambit of the law, with any act of lawlessness that could lead to the break down of law and order in the state.