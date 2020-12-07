EndSARS: Hooliganism Hiding Behind Lawful Protests Will Be Dealt With Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests will be dealt with decisively.
Buhari who spoke in Abuja said that the government’s decision against such will be to ensure peace and stability in the country.
He stated this amid the second wave of EndSARS protests scheduled to commence today, December 7, 2020.
More details later…
