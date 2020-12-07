EndSARS: Again, Police Bans All Forms Of Protests In Lagos

The Lagos Police division has again banned all forms of protests and gatherings in the state.

This is coming after an alleged second wave of the #ENDSARS protests will be sweeping across the nation from Monday.

Organisers of the protests who have raised consciousness on the social media insisting the second wave would be demanding among other things; the liberation of all protesters arrested during the first action, unfreezing of all accounts that were frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a result of ENDSARS protest and a referendum.

However, spokesman of the Lagos Police Command in a statement on Sunday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned that no such meeting nor gathering would be permitted.

It said some unpatriotic people and associations were planning to start on the replica of the recent devastating and violent Endsars protest that left pains and agonies in Lagos State.

“The command wishes to reiterate that any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed professionally in accordance with the provisions of the law,” a part of the statement read.