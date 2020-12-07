Boko Haram Escapees Behind Southwest Kidnappings – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that the Boko Haram members who fled the Northeast are responsible for the kidnappings in the Southwest and other regions.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Fayemi said that it would be a huge mistake “if we do not draw a correlation between what is going on in Borno State and what is happening in other parts of the country.”

He said, “If a state of emergency were to be declared, I have no opinion on that, we haven’t discussed state of emergency as far as the Governors’ Forum is concerned. And that is not something that our colleagues who are at the receiving end of the insurgency has proposed to us. Governor (Babagana) Zulum or our North-East colleagues have not said anything about state of emergency.

“Insurgency is not limited to Borno State. We will be making a mistake if we do not draw a correlation between what is going on in Borno State and what is happening in other parts of the country – banditry, kidnapping, militancy, they are inextricably intertwined. Some of the insurgents that escaped from the Boko Haram territory are the ones prosecuting the banditry in the North-West, some of them are involved in the kidnapping in the South-West.

“ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province) insurgents coming down from Sudan, from Niger (Republic) are involved in what is going on. How many states are you going to declare state of emergency on then? So, we must take a holistic view on this.”