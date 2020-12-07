Aubameyang’s Agent Slams Arteta After 2-0 Loss To Tottenham

The agent of Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took a swipe at Mikel Arteta’s tactics after the Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Spurs in the north London Derby.

Jose Mourinho’s side went back to the top of the Premier League thanks to goals from Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

The defeat leaves Arsenal in 15th but the stats behind their campaign are almost as bad as their standing in the league table.

The Gunners have managed just ten goals in their first 11 matches and they’ve scored just once from open play in their last seven league matches.

Arsenal’s lack of creativity has contributed to the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League campaign and Aubameyang has just one goal from open play since signing a new three-year deal at the Emirates.

The Gabon international has been starved of service and he wasn’t given a sniff as Jose Mourinho’s side shutout Arteta’s team with ease on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat leaves Arsenal in 15th but Aubameyang’s agent has added fuel to the fire by criticising the tactics of Arteta.

Kwaku Mensah posted a graphic that highlighted Arsenal’s lack of creativity and firepower, alongside the caption: ‘If you create chances…’, in what is a clear dig at Arteta’s tactics.

The Spaniard is coming under increasing pressure at the Emirates and his comments after recent defeats have left fans baffled.