APC Remains Best Party For Nigerians – Garba Shehu

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu has said that the outcome of the by-elections across the country have shown that APC remains the best party for Nigerians.

Shehu said that the confidence Nigerians have in the APC will not be betrayed by the party which enjoyed victory in the by-election last Saturday.

He urged the party members to “uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories.”

He said, “We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

“We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.

“While congratulating the successful candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the election outcomes and urges the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories,” he said.