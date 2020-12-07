Another #EndSARS Protest Will Worsen The Economy – Gov Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has warned that another round of EndSARS protests in Nigeria will worsen the country’s economy.

Bello said this during a state-wide broadcast amid report that EndSARS protests are about to resume in some parts of the country on October 7.

The governor who urged the youths to continue with the gains of the judicial panel said that going on fresh protests will be counter-productive.

“In the face of all this and as the first sitting governor who publicly upheld the rights of our youths to protest against police brutality, I cannot in all good conscience agree that the time is ripe for another round of #EndSARS protests,” he said.

I deem another round of #EndSARS protests to be premature and counter-productive at this time. Apart from the higher likelihood of conflict with the police earlier canvassed, we must also admit that the security situation in the country is very precarious at the moment.

All patriots must therefore make conscious efforts not to degrade a parlous security situation further. Nationwide protests at this time will only overburden the load-bearing capabilities of our security architecture increasing the likelihood of total collapse. No matter the narrative, I doubt that out-of-control anarchy is an objective of the #EndSARS protests.

To worsen matters, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) predicted 3 days ago that the pandemic could push the number of people living in extreme poverty to over 1 billion by 2030. Thank God they are owning up to my earlier prediction, warning and caution.

Nigeria’s earning and foreign exchange situation is too fragile as we speak to resist sustained shocks.

Another nationwide protest will worsen the multidimensional poverty indices all over our country and work greater hardship on the ordinary Nigerians we claim to be advocating for,” he said