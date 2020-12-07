2023 Presidency: I’m Not An Advocate For Zoning – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that he’s not an advocate of zoning f the country’s presidency.

With the 2023 presidential election fast approaching, many have been clamouring for a southeast presidency.

According to them, the region has been marginalized for far too long.

Acknowledging the issue, Fayemi who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said, “in a country that is multicultural, multireligious and multiethnic, one of the equilibrating mechanisms is to ensure that those in leadership represent the mosaic that the country is”.

He, however, stressed that he strongly is of the view that excellent Nigerians come from all parts of Nigeria, adding that there is no place where qualified and purpose-driven leaders cannot be found.