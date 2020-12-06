We Won’t Allow Unpatriotic Elements Destroy Nigeria – DSS

Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Security, DSS, has said that unpatriotic elements will not be allowed to destroy Nigeria.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 13), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Bichi labeled the unpatriotic elements as ungrateful for the peace attained in the country today.

He advised people to come together towards sustaining the unity of the country instead of pulling it apart

Bichi said: “We must not let selfish people with greedy interest to destroy our collective heritage. We must not allow unpatriotic elements to bring our country down. So, let us unite individually and collectively to address our challenges, and build a better nation for ourselves, our children and their generation.

“We all have our contribution to make in ensuring that Nigeria becomes safe, peaceful and developed.

“Gone were the days that, when you enter a mosque or church and find a polythene bag, you are scared. In fact, you will never be comfortable praying with that bag around.

“That is now history, and it is through the combined efforts of the security agencies and other stakeholders, that we were able to achieve that.

“You go to a place of relaxation, and you are scared of explosives here and there. That, now, is history. Those calling for dismantling of this country, are deliberately not being mindful of what is on their dining table,” the DG said.