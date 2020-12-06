Restructuring May Break Nigeria – Hamza Al-mustapha Warns

Hamza Al-mustapha, the former Chief security adviser to late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, waded into the debate on restructuring.

Speaking to Tribune, Al-mustapha said that the way the issue is handle will determine if Nigeria won’t break up.

He also warned against leaving the discussion on restructuring at the hands of politicians alone.

He said, “Restructuring is one of the most fundamental giant strides we should gear up for but we are playing with it. People in the North and in the South are playing with restructuring. If we have to talk about issues that have to do with future of this country, we should be talking with knowledge.

“There are many people who will talk about restructuring but in the real sense, they mean a different thing. Restructuring must be all-inclusive and not the type where there is no mutual respect or love or patriotism but agitations for separation, name-calling and such dirty things.

“Leaving responsibilities for restructuring your country in the hands of political elite alone is the most dangerous thing you can do to the country because their differences will break your country,” AlMustapha added.