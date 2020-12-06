Osun State Renames LAUTECH Teaching Hospital

The Osun State Government has renamed that LAUTECH Teaching Hospital to the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, UNIOSUNTH.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education in Osun State, Folorunso Oladoyin Bamisayemi.

She said that the hospital will complement the one donated by Folorunsho Alakija which is under construction.

“All consultants and other staff of the College of Health Sciences, as well as the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, are assured of job security under the new arrangement as nobody will suffer the loss of job or income as a result of the separation of ownership.

“The government wishes to advise staff and students of Osun extraction in Ogbomoso campus of LAUTECH to please remain there as their interests have been well protected by the MoU signed by the two governors and there is no reason for any staff to panic as their rights, privileges and duties will be dictated by the terms of their contract of employment.

“The Government of the State of Osun has no reason to doubt the commitment and integrity of her counterpart in Oyo State as regards the faithful implementation of the MoU on job security and protection of students rights. Hence, there is no need for any panic-induced mass transfer of workers of Osun extraction from Ogbomoso to Osun,” the statement read.