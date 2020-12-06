Koeman Blames Poor Performance For Barcelona 2-1 Loss To Cadiz

Ronald Koeman has blamed his side for their 2-1 loss to newly promoted side Cadiz in the Spanish La Liga.

Alvaro Gimenez opener was equalized by Barcelona’s left-back Jordi Alba.

A second half effort from Alvaro Negredo gave Cadiz the needed win to walk home with all three points.

The defeat is Barcelona’s fourth in this season’s campaign.

“It’s a huge step back in terms of winning La Liga. It’s disappointing, but we must accept it, even though being 12 points back from a strong team like Atletico is a lot.

“The result today is difficult to explain. We conceded the first goal and weren’t good in attack, with too many players in the middle of the pitch.

“That’s not the level I expected from my team. We must improve. We must be more focused. In general, the attitude without the ball was not good,” Koeman said after the game.