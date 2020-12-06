Jurgen Klopp Names Club To Win Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Chelsea are favourites to win this season’s English Premier League title.

Chelsea top the league after securing a 3-1 win against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea’s continued stay atop the league will be determined by the outcome of the game between Liverpool and Wolves, and the London Derby between Tottenham Hotspurs and Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of his side’s encounter on Sunday, Klopp said that he doesn’t think Liverpool are chasing after Chelsea.

He said, “I don’t feel in this moment that we chase anybody or somebody chases us.

“If I watch football games, then I see that Tottenham is obviously doing pretty well, that Chelsea for me in the moment looks like the favourite – bigger squad, great players, play football.”