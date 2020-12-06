I’m Tired Of Ladies With Big Butt – Mayorkun

Singer Mayorkun of Davido Music Worldwide, DMW, has taken a swipe at ladies with big butt.

In a video he shared, Mayorkun accused such ladies of being snubish and overconfident.

According to him, they are the ones who don’t reply on time and display an attitude which are part of what he finds tiring about them.

He said, “girls that have big ya**h, you know I love you guys so much. But the things that come with big ya**h tire me. Over-confidence, late reply, attitude, snubbing, why? Because of this ya**h? No worry, God go provide for people wey no get big ya**h too”