APC Candidate, Abiru, Wins Lagos East Senatorial-by-election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tokunbo Abiru has been declared the winner in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election conducted in the state on Saturday.

The INEC Returning Officer for the by-election, Prof. Ademola Oremosu of the University of Lagos, declared the result at the collation centre at INEC Office in Somolu on Sunday at 7:20am

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s announcement, Abiru garnered a total of 89,204 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi who got a total of 11,257 votes.

Abiru won in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Declaring the winner, Oremosu said: ” I, Prof. Oremosu Ademola certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2020 Lagos East Senatorial by-election held on the 5th day of December Year 2020. The election was contested.

“That Abiru Mikhail Adetokunbo of All Progressives Congress, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

According to him, Muyiwa Adebanjo of Action Alliance (AA) got a total of 96 votes, Mercy Adeoye of African Action Congress (AAC) scored 248 votes while John Kome of African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 376 votes.

He said that Adebowale Ogunlaru of Action Democratic Party (ADP) polled 535 votes, Olusola Babatope of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) scored 202 votes, Florence Trautman of Labour Party (LP) got 58 votes while Adijat Lawal of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 52 votes.

Oremosu said Akin Olukunle of National Rescue Movement (NRM) got 65 votes, Saheed Aluko of Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 35 votes while Taiwo Temitope of Young Progressive Party (YPP) scored 208 votes.

According to him, out of the total registered voters of 1,261,673 in the district, the total accredited voters were 104, 894, the total vote cast was 104, 405, the total valid votes was 102, 336, while the rejected votes were 2,069.

Commenting, Mr Dele Oshinowo, the APC Party Agent for the Senatorial election, who expressed gratitude to residents of the district for voting Abiru, saying the ruling party and the candidate would not let them down.

Oshinowo, who is the Executive Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security for conducting a peaceful and credible by-elections. (PM News)