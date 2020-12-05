Why I Chose Buhari, Rejected Jonathan In 2015 – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he turned down an offer to support former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Amaechi who said this while receiving some defectors from the PDP to the APC in Rivers State said that he chose President Muhammadu Buhari over the then incumbent president.

According to the Minister, he chose Buhari to prove that he’s not a tribalist.

“You know, when Goodluck fought us, he was not fighting me, he was fighting God and I knew he would fail.

“Tell them from next year prayer will start, I will come to Port Harcourt like I used to come and I will say this will happen and it will happen.

“Let me tell you who I am; I do not drink, I have never tasted alcohol in my life, I don’t smoke; I am not tribalistic. Whether in Rivers State or in Nigeria, I am not tribalistic.

‘If I were tribalistic, President Goodluck Jonathan offered me the opportunity to remain in PDP, he offered me all sort of opportunities and I said that I have given my allegiance to Buhari because I am not tribalistic.”