We Won’t Allow Selfish People Achieve Aim Of Disunity – Tinubu

By - 45 mins on December 05, 2020
History Won't Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Die Of Hunger - Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that those seeking to divide Nigeria will not achieve their aim.

The former governor of Lagos State said that persons with selfish interests will not be allowed to create disunity in the country.

He said this at the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Bin-Uthman which held in Kano on Friday.

According to Tinubu, “Dividers will not stop in doing things they think can divide us, but the truth of the matter is, we will not allow them to achieve their selfish interest.”

 

