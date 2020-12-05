We Won’t Allow Reckless Use Of Social Media – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the country won’t allow reckless use of social media.

Speaking at a meeting in Lagos, Lai Mohammed said that the media shouldn’t be used to throw the nation into turmoil.

He said that Nigeria’s fears about social media came to pass during the EndSARS protests of October.

He said: “In 2017, we dedicat­ed that year’s National Council on Information to the issue of fake news, hate speech, and disinformation. The following year, in 2018, we launched the national campaign against fake news and disinformation, partnering with a number of print and electronic media or­ganisations.

“Now, our fears about the abuse of social media, and specifically the dangers posed by fake news and disinforma­tion has come to pass. During the protest and the subsequent violence, fake news, and disin­formation were the order of the day. Social media was used for mobilisation, and it was also used to guide arsonists and looters to properties, both public and private, which were targeted for attack.”

He added: “While everyone was fixated on the fake massacre at Lekki Toll Gate, few paid attention to the way and manner policemen and soldiers were killed.

“In particular, policemen were hacked down in the most gruesome manner that calls into question the sanity of their killers. Yet, these security agents were treated as sub-hu­mans.

“Human rights organisa­tions all but ignored the fact that six soldiers and 37 police­men were killed, some of them dismembered and cannibal­ised.”