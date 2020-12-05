US Removes Visa Reciprocity Fees For Nigeria

All visa reciprocity fees for Nigerians seeking to enter the United States of America have been removed.

The development which took effect on December 3 was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Saturday.

A statement from the ministry confirmed that the development follows the Nigerian government’s decision to remove “excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas”.

The reciprocity fee was imposed by the Donald Trump administration in 2019 and was between $80 to $303 depending on the type of visa.

The fee was charged alongside the mandatory visa application fees for only applicants who are issued visas.