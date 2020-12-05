Mourinho Reminds Tottenham Of Threat Posed By Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has said that he believes his players are aware of the danger Arsenal poses ahead of their fixture.

Tottenham go into the fixture on the back of a 3-3 draw against LASK in the Europa League.

Speaking on the London derby, Mourinho pointed out that Arsenal cannot be underated haven defeated big clubs this season.

“I think everybody knows what Arsenal did recently, the way they beat Chelsea and (Manchester) City to win the FA Cup,” he said.

“The way they played in Liverpool in spite of defeat, the way they beat United at Old Trafford, the way they normally play against the top teams.

“The number of players they use in the defensive process, the way they go in fast counter-attacks and fast transitions. I don’t think I need to (warn the players about complacency).

“But probably I will, but I don’t think we need that. We all know that a derby is nothing to do with form, momentum, injuries, suspensions. It’s nothing to do with that. It’s just Tottenham v Arsenal.”