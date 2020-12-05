Manchester United Record Ninth Consecutive Away Win At West Ham

Manchester United have recorded a ninth consecutive away win in the English Premier League by beating West Ham.

Tomas Soucek opened scoring for West Ham in the 38th minute as the London side controlled the game in the first half.

United made some changes with Cavani going off for Bruno Fernandes and Van De Beek going off for Rashford in the second half.

The changes improved United’s quality in the game paving way for an equalizer from Paul Pogba in the 65th minute.

Two minutes later, Mason Greenwood gave United the lead which was extended by Marcus Rashford in the 78th minute.

The win makes it four in a row for United in the league.

The club now stands fourth on the table with 19 points.