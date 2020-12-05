Insecurity: FG, soldiers need support of Nigerians – Jonathan

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has said that the Federal Government needs the support of Nigerians to tackle the menace of insecurity.

Jonathan said this at the exclusive command performance by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja on Friday.

The event tagged ‘Peace for All Nations’ was hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

“I was there before and of course, you know there is a lot of insecurity. What we can do is to collectively support the government, encourage the soldiers and other security operatives to do more for our safety,” Jonathan said.

He also said that terrorism is not peculiar to Nigeria alone because it has become a global issue.

Speaking, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Matters said that peace has always been the cement to ensures things work.

“If you remove that peace, everything will somehow collapse. So, peace cannot be coming at a more appropriate time when we are in celebration season of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ who the Bible says is the Prince of Peace,” Osinbajo said.