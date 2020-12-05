I’m Not The Biological Father Of My Daughter Mitchell – Duncan Mighty

Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty has said that he’s not the biological father of his 4-year-old daughter, Mitchell.

The singer had yesterday accused his wife and her family of plotting to kill him.

In a social media post, Duncan Mighty said that the little girl’s life is in danger as her wife’s family are plotting to kill her to cover up the truth.

Duncan Mighty wrote, “Mr. FRANK is Bright’s best friend who is responsible for taking them to the highest and most powerful Juju.

“Frank and Bright are the fathers of Mitchell as DNA has proven me negative. On the 24th of Nov, 2015.

“Five days after Icon was born, I gifted Vivian a car and months later they went to the first juju house and spent 1M which was used to build a hidden shrine.

“The existence of this hidden shrine is to hide everything they’re doing in case anyone tries to find out spiritually the person will see another face and not theirs.

“The most important thing is neutralize Duncan’s powers, which requires Frank and Bright to have sex with Vivian, the mom will be responsible for burying the charm and Maria is responsible for feeding the shrine then in exactly 4 years time, Duncan will get sick and die.

“But God failed them as that attempt resulted in the pregnancy of Mitchell. Now, the 4 years has come to pass Duncan Mighty is still not a Samson.

“All failed and the main reason I’m exposing this evil is because Mitchell’s life is in danger as they are planning to kill her for the truth not to prevail.”