I’m Always Six Games From Being Sacked – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has appreciated the support he gets from the club’s chief Ed Woodward by believes he’s not far from being sacked.

Solskjaer has so far been labeled a fit for the club’s long term plans with Woodward backing him.

However, his job came under scrutiny when United fell 3-1 at home to Paris St Germain casting doubts on their chance scaling to the knock-out stage of the UEFA Champions League.

“From my experience, from my discussions with the club, we think long term,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday ahead of the trip to West Ham.

“Of course, you’ve got to look at the short-term results as well but my vision is long term and my discussions with the club have always been long term.

“But also short term, you can’t not think about the next six games.

“You’ve got to think about the next game and the next six. You also have to plan and think for the bigger picture. For me, I can only speak from my experience.”