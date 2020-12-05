He’s Not Trustworthy: Ndume Withdraws From Being Surety To Maina

Recall that Ndume was ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to be locked up in Kuje Prison after he failed to produce Maina in court.
Ndume had stood as surety for Maina who is embroiled in a money laundering case.
The former pension boss extradited from Niger republic where he had fled to.
Ndume who addressed journalists in Abuja on Friday said that he has withdrawn from being surety to Maina because he’s not trustworthy.
He said, “I commend the Nigeria Police Force for executing the bench warrant issued on Maina by the federal high court in Abuja. This has shown that the NPF is not a write-off. They are professionals under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
“With the successful arrest, extradition and subsequent remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre, I will proceed to direct my legal team to begin the process of withdrawing my suretyship for Maina with immediate effect because his action has shown that he is not trustworthy.”
