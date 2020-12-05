Governors Agree To Hold Meeting With Buhari Over Insecurity

Governors of the 36 States of Nigeria have agreed to hold a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of insecurity in the country.

This is contained in a communique issued after a teleconference meeting of the governors.

The communique was signed by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The NGF agreed to “direct State Attorneys-General to review the Water Resources Bill and send their input to the NGF secretariat as quickly as possible and to support the planned “COVID-19 Testing Week’ to be launched by the Presidential Task Force.”

The governors came to the conclusion following the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.