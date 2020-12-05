Foreign Media Shouldn’t Tell Nigeria’s Story – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has spoken against foreign media platforms telling the country’s story.

Lai Mohammed said that this would prevent the distortion of facts as witnessed during the EndSARS protests.

The minister said this during the commissioning of 89.3 FM Station in Oyo State on Saturday.

“I challenge broadcast media in Nigeria to take the lead in telling the Nigerian story…” he said.

“A situation in which foreign broadcast stations arrogate to themselves the power to tell our own story gives room for distortion of facts.

The Minister noted that had the local broadcast media lived up to their billing, CNN would have relied on them for news about End SARS in particular and other happenings in Nigeria.

“A situation in which the local media will rely and quote a foreign broadcast media, for an event that happened in Nigeria, is an anomaly. It has to stop,” he said