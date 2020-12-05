EndSARS: Nobody Was Killed At Lekki Toll Gate – Burutai

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Burutai, has said that no one was killed at the Lekki toll gate where EndSARS protesters were reported to have been shot at.

Burutai said this during the decoration ceremony of 39 newly promoted Major Generals.

According to him, those who state otherwise about the incident of October 20 must have seen double.

Buratai said: “I am glad that we held the Spiritual Warfare Seminar on Wednesday and most of the decorated Generals today are graduates of the Spiritual Warfare Seminar.

“I must say that the Spiritual Warfare Seminar we had last time, helped us during the last #EndSARS protest to the extent that there was no single corpse, but some persons were seeing double at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.”