Duncan Mighty Lied Against Wife’s Family, Says Sister-In-Law

Maria, the sister-in-law of singer Duncan Mighty has said that his accusation against his wife’s family are lies.

Duncan Mighty had accused them of trying to kill him to inherit his properties.

He also said that he’s not the biological father of his 4-year-olf daughter Mitchell.

Speaking to Saturday Beats, Maria said, “This is a family matter because my younger sister is married to him. There are children involved, so there are things I cannot talk about. About his claims on social media, my mother, sister and I only have love for him. Whatever he is saying about my family, he is on his own. We don’t want to get involved in all this. When he is done, he would clear himself.