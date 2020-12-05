Duncan Mighty Lied Against Wife’s Family, Says Sister-In-Law

Maria, the sister-in-law of singer Duncan Mighty has said that his accusation against his wife’s family are lies.
Duncan Mighty had accused them of trying to kill him to inherit his properties.
He also said that he’s not the biological father of his 4-year-olf daughter Mitchell.
Speaking to Saturday Beats, Maria said, “This is a family matter because my younger sister is married to him. There are children involved, so there are things I cannot talk about. About his claims on social media, my mother, sister and I only have love for him. Whatever he is saying about my family, he is on his own. We don’t want to get involved in all this. When he is done, he would clear himself.
“I do not live with them and I cannot leave my father’s house to go and inherit another man’s property. I don’t understand why he said those things. He said he is the only child but I know he is not. His mother has other children. He also has children outside wedlock, so where is my stake in his property. He has been deleting comments by people who know him. He should stop removing those comments. Would a reasonable person air their family issues in public? Everybody, including his wife, Vivian, are okay. She has children to take care of. He took the boy because that is the only son he has. We don’t want to join issues with him. Let him post his evidence, so the truth would prevail. The truth cannot be hidden. You cannot cover a lie forever.”
