Dillish Mathews Cheats, Lies A Lot – Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, has slammed his exgirlfriend and former BBA reality TV star, Dillish Mathews.

According to the former Arsenal striker, Dillish Mathews is a bully and lies a lot.

Adebayor who shared on Instagram accused her of diverting funds he gave to her to use to help her family.

According to him, “ you will always say you are going on a weekend trip to Swakopmund, Namibia but always end up in Luanda, Angola and claim you didn’t know how you got there.”

Read his full post below.

“Imagine you sending money to your partner as a gift for her family and friends as a retribution and gratitude for them taking good care of you while in Namibia only to find out months later that less than 6% of what you sent to her was distributed to only her choice of friends and nothing to the family.

“Your girlfriend tells you she’s going on a weekend trip with her best friend in Swakopmund Namibia, a few days later, she’s completely unreachable then you end up finding out that she’s in Luanda, Angola and she says she doesn’t know how she got there.

Ad

“How can I even be jealous, obsessed and envious of someone I was helping to grow in life, meanwhile I was being manipulated and lied to.

“I wish you love, peace and above all healing. Nonetheless, you are a bully but you found your match and I have evidence.

“Keep me out of your mouth and life and we will be good.

#DillishdribbledAdebayor,” he wrote.