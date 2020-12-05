Chelsea Release Full Squad For EPL Game Against Leeds United

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has released a list of his full squad which will face Leeds United at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The North London club go into the fixture on the back of a 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League.

See the full squad for the game:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz

Attackers: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The kick-off time for the game is 9 pm.