Chelsea Release Full Squad For EPL Game Against Leeds United

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has released a list of his full squad which will face Leeds United at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The North London club go into the fixture on the back of a 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League.
See the full squad for the game:
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy
Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri
Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz
Attackers: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi.
The kick-off time for the game is 9 pm.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.