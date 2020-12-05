By-election: We Must Keep Strategizing, E-voting Way Forward — Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has advocated for e-voting as he advised the Nigerian electoral process to be restrategized.

Ayade said this shortly after casting his vote at Ward 004, Kakum Town Hall, Ikpong Obudu Local government area in the Senatorial/ State House of elections.

According to the governor who cited the just concluded US election, e-voting is the way forward because the issue of rigging has become critical.

His words:” I have just cast my vote, as usual, this is my family playground, this is where I vote. This is the traditional stronghold of my political structure.

“I believe that we will have success in Jesus Name. I am impressed with the turn out even though it is still early in the day. From the perspective of my ward, I can say this election is free and fair.

“If this is the situation across the entire senatorial district, then we have a free and fair election

“Electronic voting is the way to go basically speaking. The issue of rigging has become a very critical issue taking into cognizance the recently concluded American election. It is clear that we must keep improving our strategy on how to make our election temper prove.

“So I’m of the strong view that electronic voting is a critical option and I know the National Assembly is already doing something about it to see how they can make the election foolproof. To ensure that it is difficult to rig.

“Because if people(politicians)know that it is through the instrumentality of people’s votes that the get into office, they will be more accountable to the people.

“But if you know that there is another short cut method other than the peoples’ vote, then once they assume office, they don’t care because they got into the office through inordinate means. That is why vote must count so that those who are elected are accountable to the people,” he said.