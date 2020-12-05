Burutai Warns Army Generals Against Coup

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai, has warned army generals that no form of coup will be tolerated.

He also said that the military will not tolerate any attempt at distabilizing the country’s democracy.

He said this during the decoration of 39 newly promoted Major Generals.

“Democracy has come to stay. We will not tolerate any agent of destabilization. The years of military misadventure in politics have never carried us anywhere. It is over,” Buratai said.

The COAS also warned against lobbying with politicians for appointments.

“Do not hobnob with politicians. At this rank of two-star generals, if you want to lobby for an appointment, lobby the Chief of Army Staff and you can only do this through hard work, discipline and loyalty.

“All our eyes are on you,” he added.