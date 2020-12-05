Borno Massacre: We May Consider Legalising Carrying Of Arms ― PDP Chieftain, Nwalozie

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State, Sir Chimezie Nwalozie, has said that the insecurity in the country is tempting enough to encourage the legalization of arms for citizens.

Nwalozie said this just days after Boko Haram terrorists killed 43 rice farmers in Borno State.

Kidnapping was also reported in the Northeast, Northwest and also the Southwest.

Nwalozie, said: “It is part of our nature sometimes, as humans, to want to wait for others to tell us exactly the same thing we know, we should do.

“It is obvious that both President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the security agencies, have failed us woefully. In better developed countries, the security situation in Nigeria is enough to make the President resign or lead to the kind of uprising that would eventually lead to his resignation.

“However, this is Africa and the recent experience from #EndSARS is still fresh in our minds. Nevertheless, if the President is really sincere, he should know that the time to rejuvenate the security apparatus is now. The heads of the security agencies have been there for over five years and in the present circumstances, we all know that they have exhausted their strategies. We need fresh minds with fresh zeal and a new approach to tackle the menace before the terrorists begin to think of expanding their acquired territories.

“One is also tempted to advocate the legalization of arms for the citizenry. This is how any threatened person, can defend themselves to an extent. Again, one may ask if we are matured enough to handle that with the present regional tendencies problem. Indeed, Buhari and his service chiefs have failed Nigeria and Nigerians.”