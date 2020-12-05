2023 Presidency: Too Early To Discuss Zoning In APC – Shettima

The former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has said that it is too early to discuss the region which will produce the presidential candidate of the APC.

Shettima said that in due time, the decision will be made by top leaders of the party.

He also said that the issue of zoning will not lead to the disintegration of the ruling party.

“Don’t forget that our party still controls the Presidency. We have a leader and other competent leaders that can manage every crisis situation.

“At the appropriate time, our leaders will sit and take the most apt decision that will resolve the issue.

“APC is a party that is united and nothing can break us. I am confident that we will win the 2023 presidential election. APC still remains the party to beat because of the unity of purpose and togetherness as well as desire to deliver for Nigerians.

“So, I am confident and no cause for alarm, what you called controversy will be resolved in the fullest of time,” Shettima assured.