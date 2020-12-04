Why We Attacked Wike’s Father’s Church To Bomb It – IPOB Members

Three IPOB members arrested in connection with a bomb threat at the church of the father of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, have revealed why they did it.

The suspects, Progress Onwudinjo, Apuro Victor and John Okorie confessed that the juicy positions promised to then by their leaders made them to carry out the attack.

They had been promised positions when Biafra is finally restored if the attack goes successfully.

“We got there in the night and we detonated the explosives. This is the first assignment I am carrying out since I joined IPOB. I have not killed before. I was told that if I did not join the operation that I would not get anything when we get Biafra,” one of the suspects, Onwudinjo told newsmen.

Another suspect, Victor confessed that, “The whole thing was programmed. We were sent by one Chinedu. I don’t know where he came from. I am a member of IPOB but we were not programmed to kill anybody but to throw dynamite. Please, forgive me.”

During the parading of the suspects, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, said that IPOB members are all over the state on different missions.

He said that the arrested suspects will soon be arraigned in court.

According to the CP, “They claimed that they were six in number. They made confession that they were members of IPOB and that they were zoned to different parts of the state. Whenever they have an operation, they mobilise them neighbouring states to come and cause problem in Rivers State.

“They will soon be charged to court, while we are trailing their sponsors. IPOB assured them that if Biafra is achieved, they will be policy makers in the government.”